European markets are following their Asian counterparts, with trading largely hesitant and non-committal by nature. Despite flat-lining equity markets, we are continuing to see significant volatility in the dollar, with yesterday’s weak ADP figure raising the possibility of an underwhelming payrolls figure this afternoon.

As ever, the focus today will be solely on the US jobs report due out this afternoon. The risk of a snow storm in Washington has raised the possibility of a late release of the data, yet regardless of the release time, volatility seems to be a foregone conclusion when it comes of the jobs report.

Traders either love or hate the monthly payrolls number, with many moving out of their positions in anticipation of the freight train that seems to blast through the markets for half an hour or so. However, this month’s release is arguably less important than those gone, with the Fed currently expected to raise rates once more in June.

The rise of inflation will no doubt play a big role in rate expectations and, with the price of oil rising, there is a potential that we will see the Fed under pressure. Thus as 2017 progresses, the higher inflation is, the more pressure there is for the Fed to raise rates at a faster pace.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 15 points lower, at 19,874.