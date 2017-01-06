With the impending enactment of Article 50 drawing ever closer it’s unsurprising to see the prominence of funds with overseas investment opportunities in the December top traded fund list as investors continued the trend of seeking global exposure. Although three of the funds have a UK focus, two have made the cut as they are represented for having more ‘sells’ than ‘buys’ during the month of December. Unsurprisingly, Woodford Equity Income wasn’t one of these.

As 2016 drew to a close, the CF Woodford Equity Income fund once again landed the number one spot in The Share Centre’s top traded funds list for December, a list which is compiled based on the number of trades made by our customers. This fund’s popularity continues to demonstrate that it is a solid investment choice amongst our investors, offering a portfolio which comprises not only a core nucleus of blue chip companies, but a number of exciting young vibrant businesses just starting out.

The Jupiter India fund and Fundsmith Equity fund once more feature in second and third places respectively and for the third month running. India continues to be the preferred emerging market region as investors appreciate the opportunities being created due to reforms in the region. The Fundsmith Equity fund provides investors with a high conviction, concentrated approach, with the vast majority of underlying investments being household names from a global perspective.

In fourth position, we find the Schroders US Mid-Cap fund and the first of five new entrants in the month of December. With President-elect Trump continually voicing strong pro US business rhetoric, investors may have sought the opportunity to identify a core US mid cap offering for their portfolios. The fund is managed by the vastly experienced Jenny Jones who has been at the helm since 2005.

The AXA Framlington Global Technology fund, a favourite of The Share Centre investors of late, follows in fifth position. In a world constantly evolving, technology is continually extending into and impacting all aspects of our daily activities from cars to healthcare, communication to banking, and manufacturing.

Following closely behind in sixth and seventh positions respectively, we find the Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity fund and First State Global Listed Infrastructure fund, with both having c.50% invested in the US. The Vanguard fund is a fettered fund of funds offering from their LifeStrategy range which combines investments from their underlying collective and ETF ranges. The First State Infrastructure fund offers investors access to the types of businesses that are perceived as being typically less volatile and defensive, and yet have some inflationary pricing power through the services they offer.

At the back end of the list we discover the two UK funds which, as previously mentioned, are the only two funds on this month’s list represented through having more ‘sells’ than ‘buys’. They come in the form of the Marlborough UK Micro-Cap Growth fund and Standard Life Investments UK Equity Unconstrained fund. With continued uncertainty around the Brexit negotiations and the impact these will have on businesses, this may well be a key catalyst as to why investors were shying away from UK-focussed funds towards the back end of 2016. It will be interesting to see if optimism grows for UK funds in 2017, particularly given the heights the FTSE 100 has reached of late.

Propping up the table in December is another international fund demonstrating an appetite for alternative regions and comes in the shape of the Legg Mason Japan Equity fund. A regular constituent throughout 2016, this investment opportunity offers investors the chance to play into the internal consumer demand within Japan, albeit appreciating the additional volatility the region undoubtedly brings.

Please remember, no news or research item is a recommendation or advice to buy. Every Investor is not responsible for accuracy and may not share the author’s views. If you are unsure of the suitability of any investment for your circumstances please contact an adviser. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.