The all-important Christmas trading update will be eagerly anticipated by followers of the sector. The company had a good 2016 with rising sales growth, and investors will be hoping that the momentum continued over the run up to Christmas and the new year.

Wednesday Saga (Q3 results) Management are keen to move the company away from its main insurance and holiday services to other areas, such as taking commission from third parties who will use the brand name and new services such as SagaMoney. There is potential for the group to continue to benefit from the increasingly important over 50s market and its brand name. Investors will be expecting to hear that the group remains on track to meet its full year targets. Tullow Oil (Q4 trading update) Shares in oil stocks have recovered along with the underlying prices of oil and Tullow is no exception, however these shares still have a long way to go to reach the levels of a few years ago. The group gave an indication that full year oil production would be around 64,000 – 67,000 Barrels of Oil Per Day (BOPD), but the group has had to downgrade this due to technical issues in the Jubilee and TEN fields earlier on in the year. Past oil hedging strategies have worked out well and investors will want updates on new hedging positions and also the management’s plans on capital expenditures and debt position. Taylor Wimpey (Q4 trading update) The house builders have generally provided good numbers despite the uncertainty that was supposed to have been created from the Brexit vote. Investors will expect higher completions, higher average house prices and greater distributions back through dividends. But key for the sentiment in the sector going forward will be investor confidence which will be reflected in the size of the order book and management’s plans on land bank and plot acquisitions. The general view here has been that housebuilders will take a more cautious approach on acquisitions for development. J Sainsbury (Q3 trading update) Like-for-like sales have been under pressure recently. Investors will be keen to see early signs of the effect of the Home Retail purchase and trialling of Argos outlets in Sainsbury’s stores, which has the potential to increase its exposure to non-food markets. Investors will be hoping that the group has maintained its market share. The share price has struggled to make any headway over the last two years as a result of growing competition.