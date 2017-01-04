A trading update from Next was always going to be interesting, but few thought it would be this interesting. The firm has issued yet another dire report, with sales below expectations and full-year profit downgraded.

Unsurprisingly this has resulted in heavy selling across the rest of the clothing sector with nuances in branding, demographics and pricing cast aside. Coupled with the resignation of the UK’s EU ambassador, Next’s warning about tough times ahead seems to cast a pall over the entire British economy.

It is not all bad, however, as construction activity rose to a nine-month high, wiping out the dip that took place around Brexit. The news helped sterling to rally against the dollar, with a firm base having been formed at the $1.22 level over the past few days.

While US markets finished with decent gains last night, they have yet to reclaim the highs of mid-December 2016. There is a feeling that normality is yet to be resumed, with old trends (such as a stronger dollar) trying to live on even as new ones (like the surge in gold) arise to take their place.

Today’s Fed minutes could provide a turning point given that everyone seems to expect more hikes this year but not before June. This leaves a substantial block of time in which much of the current dollar bullishness could dissipate.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to open at 19,889, up 8 points from last night’s close.