Wednesday
Next (Q4 trading update)
This is the all-important update covering the period up to Christmas and the market will be watching closely to see what proportion of discounts has been given in the period. Clothing sales generally have been good in recent times in the UK and there have been indications that consumer spending in the run up to Christmas was fairly strong. This follows better than expected interim results in September, but the high street stores saw a 16.8% fall in operating profit due to a larger proportion of price reductions. The other key information for investors will be whether full year profit guidance is maintained.
Thursday
Costain (Q4 trading update)
Costain is focusing on winning contracts in the water, energy and transportation sectors. The market will be interested in progress updates on some of the group’s current major contracts, such as Crossrail and London Bridge Station, as well as with Thames Water, UK Highways Agency and nuclear decommissioning at Sellafield. The order book stood at £3.9bn in August so any update on that will also be of interest. Interim results in August reported a 13% increase in pre-tax profit and the dividend was increased by 15%.
Persimmon (Q4 trading update)
Companies in the sector have provided fairly good trading figures during 2016. Even after Brexit vote they seem relatively unaffected and we should expect the same from Persimmon. Private sales rates growth is likely to be in the double digits, and there should be strong growth in average selling prices which should feed through to good revenue growth. It’s the forward looking statement that will be of more interest: expect the order book into 2017 to remain strong but could we see some caution on land and plot acquisitions?
Announcements w/c 2nd January
6th January, US Employment Situation, December 2016 – BLS
In the first eleven months of 2016, US non-farm payrolls increased by a fraction less than two million. US unemployment fell from 4.9% to 4.5%. Did the US labour market finish 2016 on a high note?
2nd, 3rd and 4th January – purchasing managers’ indexes tracking manufacturing, construction and services – Markit/CIPS.
The latest PMI tracking UK manufacturing fell slightly in November, down to 53.4 from 54.2 the month before. The PMI tracking construction pointed to the fastest rate of expansion since March and the Business Activity Index tracking services rose to 55.2, a ten month high. Together the three indexes were consistent with growth of 0.5% in the fourth quarter, so far.
6th January, UK productivity: July to Sept 2016 – ONS.
Productivity is often referred to as the UK’s Achilles heel, but in Q3 at least, the economy grew at a brisk pace, while employment growth was not so marked, suggesting that productivity saw a somewhat improved performance in the quarter.
Other announcements:
4th January: Flash Estimate Euro area inflation – Eurostat