This is the all-important update covering the period up to Christmas and the market will be watching closely to see what proportion of discounts has been given in the period. Clothing sales generally have been good in recent times in the UK and there have been indications that consumer spending in the run up to Christmas was fairly strong. This follows better than expected interim results in September, but the high street stores saw a 16.8% fall in operating profit due to a larger proportion of price reductions. The other key information for investors will be whether full year profit guidance is maintained.

Thursday Costain (Q4 trading update) Costain is focusing on winning contracts in the water, energy and transportation sectors. The market will be interested in progress updates on some of the group’s current major contracts, such as Crossrail and London Bridge Station, as well as with Thames Water, UK Highways Agency and nuclear decommissioning at Sellafield. The order book stood at £3.9bn in August so any update on that will also be of interest. Interim results in August reported a 13% increase in pre-tax profit and the dividend was increased by 15%. Persimmon (Q4 trading update) Companies in the sector have provided fairly good trading figures during 2016. Even after Brexit vote they seem relatively unaffected and we should expect the same from Persimmon. Private sales rates growth is likely to be in the double digits, and there should be strong growth in average selling prices which should feed through to good revenue growth. It’s the forward looking statement that will be of more interest: expect the order book into 2017 to remain strong but could we see some caution on land and plot acquisitions?