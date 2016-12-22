Consensus expectations are for Emerging Market GDP growth to improve from 4.2% in 2016 to 4.6% in 2017. This improvement is led by a cyclical recovery in Brazil and Russia given low base effects and expected monetary policy easing.

EM should benefit from well supported Chinese growth as policy is likely to ensure abundant liquidity provision ahead of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party next autumn.

Longer term risks in China, including the economy’s increasing reliance on credit and lack of structural reform, look to be manageable for now. The RMB has weakened by around 5% year-to-date and together with capital controls this has alleviated depreciation pressure somewhat.

However, US dollar strength risks putting the spotlight back on Chinese foreign exchange policy.

EM have also generally improved their external balances since the 2013 ‘taper tantrum’ which reduces their vulnerability to a tighter global liquidity backdrop. EM lost value in 2013 in response to the Federal Reserve’s announcement that they would gradually bring an end to their quantitative easing programme.