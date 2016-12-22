2017 will see inflation creeping back into the UK economy, with the Bank of England expecting a rise to 2.7% and other forecasts suggesting it could climb as high as 4%, as lower sterling and a higher oil price start to hit home.

At the same time interest rates are at record lows and will probably stay anchored to zero throughout 2017. Current market expectations suggest there is a 60% chance of UK rates staying where they are in 2017 and a 95% chance that rates will be at or below 0.5% at the end of the year.

The difference is pretty academic to cash savers, who face another year of near-zero returns, with the renewed threat of rising inflation eating into the spending power of their deposits.

We expect continued polarisation in the UK funds market, as investors plump for low cost passive funds at one end of the spectrum, or high quality active funds at the other. The days of closet trackers are numbered, but they are still out there in sufficient numbers that this transition will take place over some considerable time.

2017 also sees elections in France, Germany and the Netherlands, which will no doubt cause wrinkles in markets given the potential for these votes to prompt referenda on EU membership.

However this year has demonstrated the folly of predicting the outcome of political votes, not to mention the effect they may have on financial markets. The UK funds industry saw record levels of investor withdrawals around the referendum, yet the FTSE 100 has risen 10% since the UK went to the polls.