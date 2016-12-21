Much has been made of the deluge of elections due in Europe in 2017 and the uncertain investment environment that could result. We take the view that market uncertainty and volatility frequently present opportunities to buy good companies at attractive valuations.

As active, long-term investors, the periods in which we can obtain the best returns are often those when others are most fearful.

Alongside the various forthcoming European elections, the UK’s Brexit negotiations will be closely watched. We see Brexit primarily as an issue for the UK and do not believe it will have a significantly detrimental impact on corporate continental Europe. As an example, only 5% of EU exports go to the UK.

Europe’s economic recovery remains slow but steady and we do not expect Brexit to derail this.

Attractive valuations in Europe

As ever with equities, the price you pay is a key determinant of the returns you can potentially make. In our view, European equities continue to look attractive from a valuation standpoint. The cyclically-adjusted price-to-earnings ratio currently stands at around 14x versus its 30-year average of 20x. We therefore feel Europe looks attractive relative to its own history as well as relative to other regional stock markets.

