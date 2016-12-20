This afternoon, Carnival, the world’s largest cruise company, reported its most profitable year in history as well as record Q4 earnings.

Furthermore, the group stated that Q4 net income was $609m, whilst advance bookings for the first three quarters of 2017 are ‘well ahead’ of the previous year and most notably at higher prices.

On the latter point, Carnival noted that the strong momentum in booking patterns throughout 2016 has therefore positioned the company well entering the new year.

The group, which operates 102 ships with 17 new planned over the next six years, did predict today that fuel and currency prices are likely to work against the business in 2017. Despite this, the company’s president and chief executive, Arnold Donald, said, the “underlying strength in our fundamental business leaves us well positioned to achieve sustained double digit return on invested capital”.

On a quiet day, investors should appreciate the share price is now up over 1.3%. This could be down to the group reporting today that it expects full year 2017 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.30 to $3.60, compared to 2016 adjusted earnings per share of $3.45.