The week has started in somewhat uninspired fashion, with European indices trading largely sideways as we await the next big move.

The festive season typically brings with it diminished volumes and the expectation of higher volatility. However, with markets holding up remarkably well despite arguably the worst market outcomes from the Brexit, Italian referendum, US election and Fed meeting, there is reason to believe we could simply see Santa deliver his rally in peace.

The threat of Scotland leaving the UK provides yet another risk for an already uncertain outlook of a post-Brexit Britain. Nicola Sturgeon has been angling for a second referendum ever since the EU referendum result and for the most part, it is simply a case of watching public opinion to see when they have the best chance of winning.

While Scotland is a net recipient of funding within the UK, the idea of a shrinking union is certainly a worry at a time when Britain’s influence is arguably waning. The continued weakness of the pound highlights the fact that quite frankly no one has a clue where things will stand at the end of the Brexit negotiations and Sturgeon’s opportunistic approach should ensure yet more anxiety as to the future of the UK.

Crude prices are on the rise once more, despite a somewhat drab week just gone. The surprisingly comprehensive agreement from a whole host of oil producers means there should be little reason to see the crude prices come off for now. However, the usual difficulty of actually implementing any such deal, coupled with the expectation of a rise in US production, means gains are likely to be tempered by the sceptics in the markets.

Friday’s US rig count rise represents the seventh consecutive increase, and with rising crude prices likely to drive yet more investment in the US, it seems just a matter of time until we see market share gobbled up by the hungry shale producers.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 11 points higher, at 19,863.