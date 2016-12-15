It’s been a great year to be a stock market investor, and yet another poor year to be a cash saver, as interest rates fell to a new record low in August. Stock market investors found themselves quids in as a result of the fall in the pound, which helped to boost the price of both UK and overseas shares.

However the spoils of 2016 have not been evenly shared, and the Brexit vote has led to a bifurcated market, with some UK stocks prospering, and others floundering on the back of the referendum result.

Companies which are plugged into the domestic economy have had their card marked, while those with international exposure, particularly to rising commodity markets, have seen big share price gains.

Heading into 2017, income will remain hard to come by, with cash and bonds still yielding very little. This problem is likely to become even more acute in 2017 as inflation returns to the fray, thanks to a lower pound and higher commodity prices, which can be expected to push the real rate of return on cash into negative territory.

This should be supportive of the stock market, which remains one of the few places investors can go to get a decent income, particularly with millions of baby boomers beginning to hit retirement and searching for a yield on their pension pot.

A series of elections in Europe will no doubt put the cat amongst the pigeons in the short term, particularly seeing as they could pave the way for further referenda on EU membership.

If 2016 taught us one thing though, it’s that investment portfolios shouldn’t be shaped by the political calendar- not only are public votes unpredictable, so are their effects on financial markets.

Picking investments based on unfolding political events is therefore akin to relinquishing decisions to not one, but two coin flips. Those who took their money out of the stock market because of the EU referendum have missed out on substantial returns, despite the fact they may have correctly guessed we were headed for Brexit.

Investors should focus on the levers they can control which will increase their wealth, namely saving as much as they can each month, investing in tried and tested fund managers, and making their portfolio as tax efficient as possible by using SIPPs and ISAs.