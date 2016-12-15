Energy group Centrica provided a second half trading update today in which it reported that progress in the final six months of the year has been good enough that it now expects to exceed its 2016 targets.

Operating cash flow is now expected to be £2.4bn-2.6bn, up from the £2bn forecast provided earlier in the year. Capital investment is due to be £900m compared to the limit of £1bn set previously. Centrica cited further benefits from its cost efficiency programme and a strong marketing and trading performance.

It’s been a rollercoaster year for shareholders with the stock rising after the EU Referendum and then falling back more recently. That reflects the fact the group regularly comes under pressure from politicians and demand can be affected by unusual weather patterns.

We feel the share price will struggle to make a significant recovery until there is further clarity from the group’s strategic review so we continue to recommend Centrica as a ‘hold’ for income seekers only.

