The number of lenders offering buy-to-let products to limited company investors increased in the first half of the year to 14 from 12.

The rise was due to existing buy-to-let lenders introducing limited company products rather than new lenders entering the BTL market. However, lenders offering limited company products now account for 42% of the whole BTL lending sector, according to the results of Mortgages for Business’ H1 2016 Limited Company Buy to Let Index.

Limited company product numbers also increased, to an average of 154 up from 147 in the last six months of 2015. While average products numbers for limited companies accounted for 13% of all buy-to-let products in H1 2016, by the end of June the percentage had risen to 16%.

The increase in limited company buy-to-let products comes as lending to borrowers via limited companies also grew in the first half of the year.

Transactional data shows the number of buy-to-let mortgage applications completed by limited companies grew to 30% of all buy-to-let completions – up from 21% in H2 2015 and 18% in H1 2015.

Commenting on the results of the index, David Whittaker, managing director of Mortgages for Business said: “Both applications and completions for limited company borrowers appear to have stabilised at around one third of all buy-to-let business.

“However this masks a dramatic change in the investment pattern for new purchases where the proportion investing through limited companies has risen from less than 20% by number (25% by value) in the first half of 2015 to over 50% in 2016, with second quarter applications by limited companies running at over 60% of total applications related to purchases of buy to let properties.

“This increasing proportion will also drive an increase in the proportion of completions in the next quarter.

“With the Chancellor announcing his intentions to lower corporation tax to 15% following the Brexit result, we may even witness more landlords financing buy-to-let property via corporate vehicles.

“Clearly, the trend for limited company buy-to-let represents a real step change in behaviour as landlords adapt their investment strategies to mitigate the increased costs brought about by recent changes in the tax regime.”

In March 2016, the number of completed limited company buy-to-let applications more than tripled compared to any other month in the first half of the year as investors, brokers and lenders raced to get deals over the line ahead of the introduction of the stamp duty surcharge which came into effect on 1 April 2016.

Interest rates for limited company products rose marginally to 4.5% from an average of 4.4% in H2 2015. This means that limited company products are now 0.8% more than the average price of a buy-to-let mortgage (3.7%), due to the increased underwriting costs involved in assessing limited company applications.