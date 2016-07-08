Housebuilders Persimmon and St Modwen were the first exposed to the property sector to update the market since the result of the EU Referendum.

Both companies highlighted that the UK leaving the EU does make it hard to judge the impact on the outlook for housing demand. However, investors should acknowledge that Persimmon believes market fundamentals are strong supported by long-term unfulfilled demand whilst St Modwen expects to take a more cautious approach until they have more clarity on the market.

Persimmon presented a solid set of results ahead of its half year to the end of June, seeing completion volumes up 6%, the average selling price up 6% and group revenues up 12%. Over the reported period, Persimmon noted that low borrowing costs and a healthy labour market continued to support consumer confidence, which should reassure investors. Furthermore, mortgage approvals remained ahead of last year for the same period despite the uncertainty leading up to the Referendum vote.

St Modwen also reported a good set of results. The group posted pre-tax profit of £30m for the six months to May this year, down from £206m last year, although that figure included a one-off £128m property valuation gain at New Covent Garden Market.

Investors should appreciate that the sector has been put under the microscope after the vote and pressures will continue to mount on housebuilders.