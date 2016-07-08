Housebuilders: too early to judge Brexit effect

As housebuilders Persimmon and St Modwen update the market Helal Miah, investment research analyst at The Share Centre, explains what the trading updates means for investors

Housebuilders: too early to judge Brexit effect
,

Housebuilders Persimmon and St Modwen were the first exposed to the property sector to update the market since the result of the EU Referendum.

Both companies highlighted that the UK leaving the EU does make it hard to judge the impact on the outlook for housing demand. However, investors should acknowledge that Persimmon believes market fundamentals are strong supported by long-term unfulfilled demand whilst St Modwen expects to take a more cautious approach until they have more clarity on the market.

Persimmon presented a solid set of results ahead of its half year to the end of June, seeing completion volumes up 6%, the average selling price up 6% and group revenues up 12%. Over the reported period, Persimmon noted that low borrowing costs and a healthy labour market continued to support consumer confidence, which should reassure investors. Furthermore, mortgage approvals remained ahead of last year for the same period despite the uncertainty leading up to the Referendum vote.

St Modwen also reported a good set of results. The group posted pre-tax profit of £30m for the six months to May this year, down from £206m last year, although that figure included a one-off £128m property valuation gain at New Covent Garden Market.

Investors should appreciate that the sector has been put under the microscope after the vote and pressures will continue to mount on housebuilders.

Categories: Analysis, Editor's Picks, News, Property, Shares
Tags: Brexit, Helal Miah, Housebuilders, Persimmon, Property, referendum, results, St. Modwen, The Share Centre, trading update

About Author

Nia Williams

Related Articles

Carnival achieves record Q4 earnings

Carnival achieves record Q4 earnings

Centrica expects to exceed 2016 targets

Centrica expects to exceed 2016 targets

Economic announcements next week

Economic announcements next week

US Fed raises rates and hints at three more to come

US Fed raises rates and hints at three more to come

Dixons Carphone: uncertain times ahead

Dixons Carphone: uncertain times ahead

Property investor confidence rebounds in Q3

Property investor confidence rebounds in Q3

Companies announcing results next week

Companies announcing results next week

TUI expects 10% earnings growth

TUI expects 10% earnings growth

Investors seek funds with international exposure

Investors seek funds with international exposure

  • casandra

    Brexit is the right decision. At least if we have to tight our belts it is for OUR benefit and no austerity due to the bankers greed (Greece etc) property will go down or better said hopefully it will not go up by ridiculous percentages per year and in so doing the young people will have a better opportunity to buy their own homes at a younger age.
    The Pound devaluation will make exports more attractive. So everything has a pro and a con.
    Now we have to undo what was a huge mistake in joining the EU in the first place…so now we have to be prepared to pay a small price for the freedom to manage our own affairs.