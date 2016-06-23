At Insignis, we see Brexit as the latest, albeit extreme example of a broader theme of volatility in the capital markets in recent years.

With the increased volatility the Referendum has occasioned, we see cash positions increasing significantly as both individuals and institutions not only switch out of more volatile asset classes but also accumulate cash based on delayed spending or investment plans. The two key motivations for this behaviour are capital preservation and the diversification of counterparty risk.

The issue is then what to do with these cash positions on both a short and long term basis. Cash should be seen as an actively managed asset class and that with significant improvements to payments technology and with new entrants to the banking market coming thick and fast, the benefits of looking at cash more actively have never been greater.

As well as technology making it easier, faster and cheaper to actively manage cash, the relative returns, even in the current interest rate environment, can be attractive. Commenting on his study comparing the returns of savings in best buy cash accounts against a FTSE 100 tracker, Paul Lewis recently wrote in the Financial Times:

“Money in best-buy cash savings accounts produced a higher return than a FTSE 100 tracker over the majority of investment periods from 1995. Money put into “active cash” beat the total returns from the tracker in 57% of the 192 five-year periods beginning each month from 1 January 1995 to the end of 2015.” (see: http://everyinvestor.co.uk/2016/06/17/cash-beat-shares-from-1995-to-2015 )

The final piece of the jigsaw is “ease of use”, where working with a cash management specialist removes the frustration and administration of dealing with multiple counterparties. This provides the increased security of diversification on highly efficient basis.

The relative safety of cash has been ignored as an asset class for far too long and investor behaviour around the Brexit volatility demonstrates this perfectly.

