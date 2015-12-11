Which wine is best for investors?

If you like a tipple and are thinking of investing in wine, where do you start? The Wine Investment Fund thinks you can’t go wrong with a Bordeaux.

Which wine is best for investors?
,

As investment managers, The Wine Investment Fund (TWIF) needs to look at the potential returns associated with each wine they invest in, but also at the risk associated with these investments. When looked at in this way, the issue with wines from regions other than Bordeaux is not their quality (which may certainly be high), but their suitability for investment.

In the wine market the largest potential risk is (perhaps ironically) liquidity risk – that is, the risk that a wine may not be bought or sold quickly enough and/or at an acceptable price.

Liquidity risk is much higher where the market for that particular wine is inactive – i.e. there are no live bids and offers, or the spread between the best bid and the best offer is very wide. To manage liquidity risk, TWIF only considers investing in wines which have active secondary markets. In practice this means only the top chateaux of Bordeaux.

Spread

To illustrate this, the most comprehensive index produced by Liv-ex, the wine exchange, has 1,000 components, around half of which are Bordeaux. For these Bordeaux wines, the average bid-offer spread is currently 11.8% (and within this, the spread for the wines that TWIF consider investing in and which make it into their stock picking universe is much lower still).

The spread for wines from outside Bordeaux currently averages 23.1% – more than twice that of Bordeaux. Therefore these non-Bordeaux wines can be seen straight away to have higher liquidity risk.

Bordeaux’s more active markets arise partly for historical reasons – it has always been heavily traded – but also because Bordeaux typically has higher average production than other areas. A typical Bordeaux chateau in TWIF’s universe might, for example, produce 10-20,000 cases per year: a Burgundy or Barolo of equivalent quality might produce 500-1,000 cases.

Supply

It is also important to note that the supply from Bordeaux, while sufficient to generate active secondary markets and therefore reduce risk, is still limited (once a vintage has been bottled, no more of that wine is available, no matter how good or otherwise that vintage may be considered). The boundaries of the appellation are defined by law and the size of each individual property changes only very rarely.

Supply in each vintage is therefore broadly fixed, subject to vagaries of the weather. With California, for example, it is perfectly possible for a successful estate to plant more grapes and use these to expand production of their wine – or buy in grapes from another property or area – which may be economically advantageous to the estate, but will not be for the investor.

Ultimately, it is this combination of supply which is limited (and, of course, diminishing over time due to consumption, while also improving in quality while in bottle) but sufficient to generate liquid secondary markets, which is unique to Bordeaux and which means that TWIF restrict their investments to wines from that region.

“We have adhered to a clearly defined and tried and tested investment philosophy since we launched in 2003,” said Andrew della Casa, founding director, The Wine Investment Fund.

“We exclude en primeur and wines nearing the end of their drinking windows from our stock picking universe of approx £5bn of Bordeaux wine. Our wines are stored in UK government bonded warehousing and are insured at market value.

“Fine wine, as a physical commodity with similar characteristics to gold, benefits from uncertain conditions elsewhere, while wine’s intrinsic value and inherently diminishing supply dynamic means that it retains its appeal in unstable market conditions.

“An investment in fine wine continues to make a very useful addition to a wider investment portfolio. Investors may also profit from the fiscal benefits of our EIS scheme (30% income tax relief and carry back provision, no CGT, no IHT and CGT deferral), thereby locking in substantial downside protection to their investment.

“The fundamentals of fine wine as an asset remain sound and we remain optimistic for the long term.”

Categories: Alternative Investments, Analysis, Editor's Picks, Tax Efficient Investing
Tags: Bordeaux, The Wine Investment Fund, Wine

About Author

Nia Williams

Related Articles

Fine wine maintains positive momentum

Fine wine maintains positive momentum

Fine wine market shows robust returns

Fine wine market shows robust returns

Fine Wine continues to perform strongly

Fine Wine continues to perform strongly

Fine Wine performs strongly

Fine Wine performs strongly

Fine wine up 6.7% year to date

Fine wine up 6.7% year to date

Evidence of fine wine market recovery

Evidence of fine wine market recovery

Fine wine delivers optimism

Fine wine delivers optimism

Optimism over wine in 2016

Optimism over wine in 2016

Fine wine prices rise despite volatile markets

Fine wine prices rise despite volatile markets

  • Winepine

    One thing to note about Bordeaux is that it’s a “Blue Chip” investment in the wine world due to the fact that the region produces the highest levels of quality. It may pay out less but your risk is lower too. If you keep good provenance of a high value vintage such as 1990, 95 and 2000 to maturity, your odds of seeing a good return is high. Keep your bottles temperature controlled and stored in original wine crates to protect from light. Having the complete collection of the wine in it’s original wine crate may increase profit yield at auction. If your looking for original wine boxes or crates for storage visit Winepine – http://www.winepine.com