Chancellor George Osborne confirmed yesterday in his Autumn Statement that the government will raise stamp duty by 3% for buy-to-let landlords and people buying second homes from April. He claimed the stamp duty changes will raise £1bn by 2020.

This will come as another blow for buy-to-let landlords, who were told in the summer Budget that the amount of mortgage tax relief higher rate tax payers will be able to claim back will be cut from 45% to 20% from April 2017 to 2020.

Osborne said: “I am introducing new rates of stamp duty that will be 3% higher on the purchase of buy-to-lets and second homes.

“It will be introduced from April next year and we will consult on the details so corporate property development isn’t affected.

“Extra stamp duty will raise almost £1bn plans by 2020 and we will reinvest some of that money in London and places like Cornwall which are being priced out of homeownership.”

Ray Boulger, senior technical manager at John Charcol, Ying Tan, managing director of The Buy to Let Business and property analyst Kate Faulkner have all predicted a short-term smash and grab by potential landlords.

Boulger said: “Giving four months’ notice of a substantial increase in stamp duty land tax brings back memories of the short-term boom before bust in 1988 caused by the Chancellor giving similar notice of the abolition of double MIRAS.

“Saving tax is so ingrained into the UK psyche that the imbalance in the market between buyers and sellers will be greatly accentuated over the next few months as anyone already thinking of buying a second home or buy-to-let will start actively looking.

“As buy-to-let represents over 15% of total housing purchases the tax changes are large enough to distort prices in an inelastic market. Buyers need to be careful price falls after April don’t wipe out the 3% SDLT saving they make by rushing to buy now.”

Tan criticised the government for not upping stamp duty gradually as it plans to with the crackdown on mortgage tax relief.

He said: “Stamp duty is going to double or even quadruple for some which will create a boom bust situation.

“It will result in a surge of business in the next five to six months but I’m concerned about what’s going to follow.”

He added: “The tax changes while disappointing were gradual but this doesn’t give anybody a chance to change – the government is creating a boom bust situation which is exactly what they said they wouldn’t do.

“In 18 months new build landlords will be paying more than they signed up for.”

Faulkner said there is precedence for tax changes resulting in a boom before bust, adding: “A similar thing happened with first-time buyers in 2012 when they didn’t have to pay stamp duty – they actually ended up paying more because of the cost of house price hikes.

“I don’t have a major problem with the stamp duty changes because it is tax deductible on capital gains at the other end.

“You have to pay more at the front end but if you are holding the property for 10-15 years you will get the money back.”

She added: “The bigger issue is the loss of higher rate mortgage tax relief as that will cause many buying new properties to become cashflow negative. If you want to make money from property now you need to buy uninhabitable properties with cash, renovate them and then remortgage them. As investors we’ve got a duty to bring properties back to market.”