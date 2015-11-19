Landlords put off by BTL crackdown

Of the UK landlords looking to sell up (50%) half are doing so because of changes to buy-to-let tax relief announced in the summer budget.

Research from Your Move and Reeds Rains found that two fifths (44%) saw investing in buy-to-let as more complicated than six months ago, as less than a third (31%) reckoned now is a good time to buy.

Landlords predicted rent rises to slow to 1.4% over the next year. This would be a significant slowdown from current levels, as rents rose by 7.5% in London and 3.5% outside according to the latest Homelet Rental Index.

Demand looks as strong as ever however, as over half (52%) of landlords saw increased tenant demand in the last six months, while more than a third (35%) said they raised rents due to strong tenant demand for each available property.

Adrian Gill, director of Your Move and Reeds Rains, said: “Landlords could be forgiven for feeling a little deflated at the moment and its worrying to see this may motivate many to reconsider their investment.

“The government’s tax changes appear to be making investing in buy-to-let less attractive because of the seemingly smaller profits margins on offer in the future. If a 10th of landlords do decide to leave the industry, this would seriously shrink the number of properties available for tenants.

“At a time when tenant demand is only rising, shorter supply will only translate into increased rents. This may mean landlords are underestimating the likely pace of future rent rises.

“The government need to cut the red-tape involved in providing homes for renters if they hope to maintain a healthy supply of rental properties.

“With the Bank of England keeping a wary eye on the buy-to-let market, further regulatory interference may only make landlords’ and tenants’ lives harder.

“We need landlords to stay in the market and invest further in the sector, in order to match future demand.”

  • casandra

    To think that “bargains” will come to the market is a fallacy. Most probably the landlords that are selling carry a heavy mortgage on the property which has to be paid back to the bank…so properties will be overpriced as their deposits are to small and the properties have devalued.
    The only ones gaining are as usually….the rich in cash so one again the government punishing the poor..

  • Bilforum

    The government should have introduced the tax reforms in one go and after now. As for the government Right to Buy, this should be extended right across the board into the BTL sector.

    • David

      Right to Buy shouldn’t be extended it should be banned. Social housing should be transitionary and not a subsidised entry route to property ownership, that’s why many ex council tenantsbuy at a huge discount and flog it as soon as they can.

      • Bilforum

        I agree that Right to Buy should be done away with, but as long as it’s in place then it should be extened to the tenants in BTL.
        The need to implement stronger rules before BTL property can be put out to rent must have a certain and passed by the local council, along with rent control.

  • David

    Anyone rubbing their hands expecting to pick up a cheap proberty as an owner occupier is likely to be dissapointed. Cash rich and incorporated landlords are unaffected by this tax change and will soon buy if there are any dips which there won’t be as owner occ demand is strong as well. It’s definitely renters that will pay the tax charge in rent increases or, worse, ejected where their maket becomes unsustainable such as HB claimants.