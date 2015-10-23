Research from Mortgages for Business showed that in the first half of 2015, 23% of buy-to-let lenders offered products to limited companies, up from 21% in the second half of 2014.

Limited company buy-to-let mortgages now account for 12% of all buy-to-let products.

Limited company products cost on average 0.8% more than products for individual investors.

David Whittaker, managing director at Mortgages for Business, said: “As you might expect, pricing is a bit higher than for personal applications because assessing cases requires greater skill and more time.

“Around half of all products are available to 75% loan-to-value although you can expect better pricing at the lower LTV points.

“There are a few products at 80% LTV and Kent Reliance offers a couple of products at 85% LTV with rates and fees at the higher end – arrangement fees currently 2.5% of the loan amount.”

Most fees are percentage-based ranging from 0.5% to 2.5%, although occasionally lenders offer deals with no arrangement fees.

When looking at transactions, the index found that, over the last 12 months, the number of buy-to-let mortgage applications made by limited companies accounted for 18% of all buy-to-let cases.

By volume (£m loan amount), limited companies made up 20% of transactions. At face value this might suggest that limited company borrowers are underserved by products but Whittaker said:

“In my opinion, the index reveals a fairly healthy quantity of products and should dispel the commonly held belief that there is a shortage of these types of products.”

Loan sizes for applications made by limited companies were typically 10% higher than those made by individual applicants.