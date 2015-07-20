As older investors start to unlock their pensions to take advantage of new pension ‘freedoms’, there are likely to be plenty of crooks eager to part them for their hard-earned cash. Here are 5 popular investment scams that they and you need beware:

Film production

A film production company calls and tells you that it is raising capital to produce a high-quality, low-budget family film with actors who are willing to sacrifice their usual high salaries for the sake of art. You’ll be told you’re likely to expect amazing returns. Sadly, you’ll never see those returns as the film finance company is fraudulent.

A work of fiction? Sadly, no. This was the fate suffer by investors in Henry 5.

July 2015 saw the Insolvency Service close down Warlord Productions a film production company that had scammed almost £6m from investors, claiming it would act as a co-producer of Henry 5, a film adaptation of three of William Shakespeare’s plays using famous actors. Surprisingly, the website is still up, so you can see how slick was the promotional material behind Henry 5.

More shocking still is that back in 2013 the Daily Mirror exposed the Henry 5 scam.

Now, not all such offers are fraudulent but film making is a fairly risky area for retail investors to get into at the best of times.

Land banking

Land banking scams typically involve the sale of small plots of agricultural land as investment opportunities.

The plots are often sold in areas where house prices are high and victims are told that once planning permission has been granted, the land can be sold to a developer for a good profit.

In reality, there is often virtually no development potential. There may not even be any land.

Remember: never buy land without seeing it first and contacting the local council to find out if the land can be developed. Also, as there have been instances of

Overseas Property

There are many variants of this but a common one is to be asked to invest in an off-plan development overseas. You’ll be told you’re getting it much cheaper by investing early.

The developer then runs off with the cash or, if it is built, you can find that your returns aren’t what was promised and you are effectively losing money on the investment.

Even if you want to sell a property overseas you have to be wary as this website explains.

Share scams

Share scams are often run from ‘boiler rooms’ where fraudsters cold-call investors offering them worthless, overpriced or even non-existent shares. While they promise high returns, those who invest usually end up losing their money.

Rare earth minerals

This scam involves promoting investments in rare earth metals and related schemes.

Rare earth metals are 17 chemical elements used in the manufacture of products like computers, mobile phones, batteries, satellites and wind turbines. They may also be called ‘rare earth elements’. They are not that rare but are hard to mine and refine.

Investors are told they’ll receive the metals, which they can then sell at a profit. However, no large corporate is going to purchase materials from an individual in this way.

How to protect yourself

The most important thing is never rush into an investment, no matter how much pressure is put upon you by a salesperson. Take your time and do your research.

1. The first contact from such a company is usually by phone. Ask them for contact details and something official in printed format giving you information about the investment. If they can’t at least to do that, they aren’t likely to be worth talking to.

2. If you get the information, spend a week or two finding out more about:

the directors of the company. You can use twitter and google. Moreover, you can find out from official databases if one of the directors had been disqualified or if a company had been declared insolvent. Frequently, a crooked director will set up company after company.

The type of investment. Is it very risky? Have their been a lot of scams in this area?

Can you visit the company? See the investment to assess the quality of it? Speak to other investors for whom they have made money?

3. Use your common sense. If it sounds too good to be true and difficult to understand, steer clear.

4. Never provide money to someone just because they have deposited money in your account. Wait until their funds have cleared.

5. Seek advice from a professional, reputable Independent Financial Advisor before throwing huge sums of money at any of high risk investments. The FCA database lists such companies.

6. The fraudsters also clone the details of authorised firms – however, their contact details will be different from that on the FCA register. That is why you should always go directly to the FCA website to check their details – not via the firm’s website or an email they have sent to you.

7. Visit the FCA website and learn how to be a ‘ScamSmart’ investor.

Future scams

Of course, scams are constantly evolving. Once it was tulips and now it is rare earth minerals. What will it be tomorrow? It will doubtless depend on the ingenuity of the fraudsters and the gullibility of investors.

Still, if you get an email from someone who is crowdfunding a luxury development of holiday homes on the volcanic island of Anak Krakatau; or a new cryptocurrency; or a process for turning water into vintage wine; be on your guard.

If you’ve come across an interesting scam, or have some additional information that you think may be of help to other investors, please do post a comment and let us and other investors know.