Breast cancer awareness month: why get involved?

As has been mentioned previously in this column, there are a few different ways that would-be donors first identify cause areas and specific projects to support.

One of the most common is to be inspired by a high profile campaign and the energised mass participation taking place all around.

For example, as almost everyone on planet Earth knows, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The tradition celebrates 29 years of awareness, education and empowerment this year. The little pink ribbon, part of the landscape since the early 1990s, symbolises it all and not just during the traditional month of October anymore.

Global yet local

This is a true international cause, now operating in 30 countries over five continents. In the UK, the high profile Breast Cancer Campaign currently funds around 100 projects worth more than £16m in 35 locations across the UK and Ireland.

It raised £2.1m in during the 2012 campaign which benefitted more than 50,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer that year.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the UK and Ireland take part in the “Wear it Pink” day each year and that is only one of several sub-campaigns which feed into the main national and international campaign.

Media and celebrity support offer encouragement

The campaign attracts interest and donations because of the annual media attention due to the fact that it is now a tradition in the calendar, and because it has the support of both major corporations (Estee Lauder, Primark and Avon, to name but a few) and a range of celebrity supporters (including, in the past, The Saturdays, Celebrity Chef and entrepreneur Levi Roots and British Open Champions Darren Clarke OBE).

A good part of its success is also linked to familiarity on a different level: almost everyone knows someone who has had breast cancer: a mother, wife, sister, auntie or friend.

The personal link ensures personal identification with the cause and is a powerful source of encouragement to participate.

Benefits and drawbacks

Donating to a large campaign may simply be a first step in personal philanthropy or it may be the start of an enduring relationship with the cause and/or specific charity. These are some generally accepted benefits and drawbacks of supporting a large campaign.

Benefits
• Feeling part of a movement
• Feeling part of a successful fundraising
• Being part of a campaign that is often both global and local
• Donating feels fun
• Finding there are often opportunities to do as well as donate and it is all made easy
• Feeling like results are guaranteed due to the sheer scale

Drawbacks
• Having concern that a small donation is a drop in the ocean
• Having questions about cost of advertising and marketing
• Being aware of the feeling of commercialism and distance from the original cause
• Having no or little interest in the cause area; feeling coerced

Becoming involved in a large campaign can be the perfect introduction for a new donor and may lead to a long lasting relationship.

Alternatively it can, despite the drawbacks, be a terrific first experience and launch pad to seek out and embrace smaller projects in the same or other cause areas.

Whether the relationship becomes a lasting one or not, the experience of being part of a large and usually successful movement can be a very satisfying. This alone will lead a donor to their next donation and regular giving.

About Author

Randi Weaver

Randi Weaver is a philanthropist, educator and consultant. Through her own independent consultancy, Good Giving Limited, she provides philanthropy planning advice to families and individual donors, and their trusted advisers, as part of strategic wealth management.

  • nelsonbush3

    Many studies show that one in eight women relies on the risk of developing breast cancer in any stage of life. Thus, awareness regarding its symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment is quite important. As far as symptoms are concern, if you see abnormal changes in the breast’s size and shape or feel pain, nipple discharge then it’s time to call doctors immediately. They will suggest you mammograms that can lower the risk of breast cancer. You can read about it at http://qctimes.com/lifestyles/health-med-fit/mammograms-made-easier/article_3a57ed16-cf0e-5211-8b27-8717c35aa96c.html which clearly shows how important is mammogram screening. Even they can prescribed ultrasound testing, and biopsy as well and treatment might include surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy.