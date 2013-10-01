Should all SSAS have a professional trustee?

At present if you have your own company you can set up your own company pension scheme for your own benefit and act as a trustee of your own pension money, though it’s usually a good idea not to be the sole trustee.

Should all SSAS have a professional trustee?
,

This is quite a risky approach if you are not familiar with pension rules as you are exposing your personal and pension money to large tax penalties if you make any errors in managing your pension – but it is possible.

Pressure is mounting on the government to change this and make it mandatory for these small company pension schemes – known as small self-administered schemes (SSASs) – to have a professional trustee responsible for the day-to-day operation of the scheme.

This system operated prior to 2006 when these schemes had to have a “pensioneer trustee”, being an independent trustee recognised by HMRC as having the necessary knowledge to administer SSASs.

A SSAS will have fewer than twelve members, all of whom act as trustees.

As such they manage the administration and investment of the scheme themselves, often with the help of a professional trustee or administrator.

The member trustees have a vested interest to ensure that the scheme is administered correctly as this will ultimately have an impact on the benefits that are paid to them as members when they retire.

So is it really necessary to mandate that all such schemes should have professional trustee to act with the member trustees?

The driver for the debate is a concern that there may be planned payments out of these schemes that break the normal pension rules and where there is no appointed professional there is no one to advise the member trustees on the tax consequences.

Put simply, the current system relies on self-reporting to declare the tax due on breaking the pension rules and this system fails where those involved do not have sufficient knowledge of what is required of them.

So whilst it is currently possible to run a scheme without professional assistance, it is not usually good for the member trustees and HM Revenue & Customs may rightly worry about whether they are being told if rules are being broken.

Even those who want to work within the rules may struggle to do so as pension rules are too complex to expect lay trustees to operate within them without professional guidance.

There is little scope in the regulations to correct even genuine errors and non-compliance can result in significant tax charges.

So there is certainly value in having a professional trustee to block taxable transactions before they occur and keep the various authorities up to date with scheme information.

So if you have a small self-administered pension scheme or are considering setting one up, I would certainly advocate making sure that you have either a professional trustee or a professional administrator to help navigate through the pension regulations.

As you might expect, HM Revenue & Customs are in no mood to let people off because they were unaware of the rules.

Categories: Analysis, Property
Tags: Professor Steve Keen

About Author

Andrew Roberts

Andrew Roberts is the partner in charge of SSAS at Barnett Waddingham and past chairman of SIPP and SSAS trade body the Association of-Member-directed Pension Schemes (AMPS). Andrew’s career in pensions began in 1996 working for Nigel Sloam & Co focusing on advising directors’ pension schemes such as SSASs. During his time there, Andrew qualified as a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries. In 2005, Andrew moved to Barnett Waddingham and became a partner of the firm in 2008. He has presented on a variety of subjects at industry conferences as well as conducting training teach-ins for many professional firms and bodies.

Related Articles

Professor Steve Keen on Greece, China and private debt

Professor Steve Keen on Greece, China and private debt

One in three children worry about money

One in three children worry about money

Professor Steve Keen on the Greek crisis

Professor Steve Keen on the Greek crisis

5 investing lessons from Greece

5 investing lessons from Greece

Investors warned on private debt in Turkey and Thailand

Investors warned on private debt in Turkey and Thailand

UK debt a ‘key weakness’, says Moody’s

UK debt a ‘key weakness’, says Moody’s

Why an ultimatum to Greece will cost you

Why an ultimatum to Greece will cost you

House prices set to rise further

House prices set to rise further

UK enters era of deflation with CPI at minus 0.1 per cent

UK enters era of deflation with CPI at minus 0.1 per cent

  • Jay

    I think it is important for SSAS to have an independent trustee! It might be worth looking for external advice before doing so, maybe someone like – https://www.piconsulting.co.uk/independent-trustees/ – might be worth contacting!

  • SSASman

    Many SSAS holders would be well advised to use a professional trustee to run their scheme.  However, they should not be forced to use a professional trustee.   SSASs are complex but if one feels the desire to run it oneself, one needs to suffer the consequences of getting it wrong.  This is called a choice.  Limited Companies can complete and submit their own accounts without the requirement for an accountant to do this job.   Completion of these accounts could be considered as complex, if not more complex, than running a SSAS.   This system too depends on self reporting to declare the tax due.   Maybe accountants should be looking to close this ‘loophole’ in order to drum up  more business.