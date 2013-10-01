Should all SSAS have a professional trustee?

This is quite a risky approach if you are not familiar with pension rules as you are exposing your personal and pension money to large tax penalties if you make any errors in managing your pension – but it is possible.

Pressure is mounting on the government to change this and make it mandatory for these small company pension schemes – known as small self-administered schemes (SSASs) – to have a professional trustee responsible for the day-to-day operation of the scheme.

This system operated prior to 2006 when these schemes had to have a “pensioneer trustee”, being an independent trustee recognised by HMRC as having the necessary knowledge to administer SSASs.

A SSAS will have fewer than twelve members, all of whom act as trustees.

As such they manage the administration and investment of the scheme themselves, often with the help of a professional trustee or administrator.

The member trustees have a vested interest to ensure that the scheme is administered correctly as this will ultimately have an impact on the benefits that are paid to them as members when they retire.

So is it really necessary to mandate that all such schemes should have professional trustee to act with the member trustees?

The driver for the debate is a concern that there may be planned payments out of these schemes that break the normal pension rules and where there is no appointed professional there is no one to advise the member trustees on the tax consequences.

Put simply, the current system relies on self-reporting to declare the tax due on breaking the pension rules and this system fails where those involved do not have sufficient knowledge of what is required of them.

So whilst it is currently possible to run a scheme without professional assistance, it is not usually good for the member trustees and HM Revenue & Customs may rightly worry about whether they are being told if rules are being broken.

Even those who want to work within the rules may struggle to do so as pension rules are too complex to expect lay trustees to operate within them without professional guidance.

There is little scope in the regulations to correct even genuine errors and non-compliance can result in significant tax charges.

So there is certainly value in having a professional trustee to block taxable transactions before they occur and keep the various authorities up to date with scheme information.

So if you have a small self-administered pension scheme or are considering setting one up, I would certainly advocate making sure that you have either a professional trustee or a professional administrator to help navigate through the pension regulations.

As you might expect, HM Revenue & Customs are in no mood to let people off because they were unaware of the rules.