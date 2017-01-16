Companies announcing results next week
Tuesday WM Morrison (December trading statement) The all-important Christmas trading update ...
Brexit tops the agenda
The FTSE 100 has already seen a new record high today but a poor performance from the banks is hampering ...
Midcaps trounce the FTSE 100
The FTSE 100 features the 100 largest UK listed companies and are referred to as large cap or blue chip ...
Professor Steve Keen on Greece, China and private debt
In this interview in Australia, Professor Steve Keen of Kingston University predicts a full market crash in China and explains ...
FTSE confounds naysayers yet again
It isn’t often that we can say the British are more positive than the Americans, but today has seen the ...
Companies announcing their results next week
Monday Rio Tinto (Q4 operational update) The share price for this mining company has virtually doubled from the lows of last year ...
ITV rallies as bank earnings loom
After a week in which the fate of the FTSE has been seemingly determined by the mining and oil sectors, ...
Marks & Spencer and Tesco improve performance
The good news from retailers this week continued today with Marks & Spencer and Tesco reporting better than expected clothing ...
Selling gathers pace
With heavy snow forecast this evening most traders will have turned their attention away from their screens and towards the ...