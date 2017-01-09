Companies announcing results next week
Tuesday WM Morrison (December trading statement) The all-important Christmas trading update ...
How to invest in 2017
One thing 2016 taught us is that trying to make predictions is a very tricky business. In a year full ...
Midcaps trounce the FTSE 100
The FTSE 100 features the 100 largest UK listed companies and are referred to as large cap or blue chip ...
Professor Steve Keen on Greece, China and private debt
In this interview in Australia, Professor Steve Keen of Kingston University predicts a full market crash in China and explains ...
FTSE hits fresh highs
Barring a sudden drop, it looks like we will be treated to another record close for the FTSE 100 this ...
Pension transfers: the impact of ill health on your options
Final salary or defined benefit schemes have long been considered the ‘Rolls Royce’ of pension provision. For most individuals the ...
A global approach took centre stage in December
With the impending enactment of Article 50 drawing ever closer it’s unsurprising to see the prominence of funds with overseas ...
Hesitancy reigns as payrolls dominate
European markets are following their Asian counterparts, with trading largely hesitant and non-committal by nature. Despite flat-lining equity markets, we ...
2017 could be another positive year for the market
The FTSE 100 Index closed 2016 at an all-time high of 7,142 as the ‘Santa Rally’ which had happened before ...