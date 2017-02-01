News

LGIM expands index fund range

The fund aims to provide growth by tracking the ...
Bank of England Super Thursday: three key things to look out for

Here are three key things to look out: GDP Forecast Since its gloomy report in the immediate aftermath of Brexit, the ...
Videos

FTSE 100

Midcaps trounce the FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 features the 100 largest UK listed companies and are referred to as large cap or blue chip ...
Professor Steve Keen on Greece, China and private debt

In this interview in Australia, Professor Steve Keen of Kingston University predicts a full market crash in China and explains ...
Neil Woodford to launch Income Focus fund

The CF Woodford Income Focus fund will be launched in March 2017 with a fixed-offer period. It is thought that it will aim ...
Give your finances a spring clean in 2017

Household and personal spending and finances need constant monitoring to ensure they stay on track and investments are no different. ...
Six stocks for your ISA

The six stocks I suggest are worth a look at are: National Grid – suitable for lower risk investors seeking income National ...
Elections in France and Holland pose risk

While Italian bond yields have, until recently, remained surprisingly stable since the country’s landmark referendum in December, elections outside its ...
FTSE rallies despite Trump worries

European markets are attempting to break from the negative spiral that has been evident so far this week, with the ...
