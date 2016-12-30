  • Money tracker

    Exchange Traded Funds: “The new standard amongst investors”

    In Britain, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have become an increasingly popular investment device in recent years. “Tracker funds” as they are commonly called, are funds which hold assets such as

    What does 2017 hold in store for UK property investors?

    The dual impact of Brexit and tax changes in the UK are going to be felt in 2017. It’s going to be a very interesting year for the property sector,

    Barings: High yield outlook

    US and European central banks are expected to move in different directions, with the US Fed tightening monetary policy last week and the ECB expected to continue easing. This potential

    Schroders: Emerging market debt (absolute return) in 2017

    In the challenging bond environment of 2017, selected local currency government bonds could offer the best opportunities to generate attractive returns. These are best accessed using a risk-controlled absolute return

    Aviva: Five trade ideas for 2017

    For much of the last decade emerging economies have driven world economic expansion. Despite the threat of rising protectionism following Donald Trump’s US election victory, we believe this trend will

News

Schroders: Multi-Asset in 2017

After several years of a persistently low growth environment, a ...
Videos

FTSE 100

Midcaps trounce the FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 features the 100 largest UK listed companies and are referred to as large cap or blue chip ...
Professor Steve Keen on Greece, China and private debt

In this interview in Australia, Professor Steve Keen of Kingston University predicts a full market crash in China and explains ...
Schroders: Multi-Asset in 2017

After several years of a persistently low growth environment, a renewed focus on fiscal policy in 2017 could revive hopes of ...
Hermes: Six beliefs driving our macro outlook for 2017

After a year of political surprises, we could see tectonic shifts in economic policy. Speculation, rightly, that major economies will ...
