    Exchange Traded Funds: “The new standard amongst investors”

    In Britain, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have become an increasingly popular investment device in recent years. “Tracker funds” as they are commonly called, are funds which hold assets such as

    Can Trump deliver on his promises?

    The FTSE is turning lower once more this morning, as we head towards what looks likely to be the worst week for the index since early November. Sterling strength, coupled

    LGIM expands index fund range

    The fund aims to provide growth by tracking the performance of the FTSE 250 ex. Investment Trust Index, which provides broad exposure to medium-sized UK listed companies ranging from household

    Fidelity reveals its most popular funds of 2016

    The 10 most popular funds on the platforms highlight how investors were focused on two themes in 2016: geographical diversification and the search for income-yielding investments. With 2016 being punctuated

    Companies announcing their results next week

    Tuesday Dixons Carphone (Q3 trading update) Christmas trading updates from the retail sector have been largely positive so far which has perhaps raised expectations for Dixons update. The group saw

FTSE 100

