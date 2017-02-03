  • Money tracker

    Exchange Traded Funds: “The new standard amongst investors”

    In Britain, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have become an increasingly popular investment device in recent years. “Tracker funds” as they are commonly called, are funds which hold assets such as

    Vodafone sales hit by strong competition

    Vodafone’s European and African operations helped drive Q3 service revenues, beating analysts’ forecasts, but the company has warned that tough competition in India and the UK will cause full year

    Building an AIM portfolio: stock selection

    Successful long term investment on AIM, the London Stock Exchange’s (LSE) international market for smaller growing companies, has generally been achieved by avoiding the more speculative companies on offer and

    Companies announcing their results next week

    Monday Companies reporting today include: Randgold Resources (Q4 results) Tuesday St. Modwen Properties (Q4 results): The group, which specialises in the regeneration of brownfield sites stated in December that its

    Reasons for building a portfolio using AIM

    AIM, London Stock Exchange’s (LSE) international market for smaller growing companies, is often misunderstood as an investment opportunity but it is well worth considering for investment returns and for inheritance

FTSE 100

