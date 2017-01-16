  • Money tracker

    Exchange Traded Funds: “The new standard amongst investors”

    In Britain, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have become an increasingly popular investment device in recent years. “Tracker funds” as they are commonly called, are funds which hold assets such as

    Brexit tops the agenda

    The FTSE 100 has already seen a new record high today but a poor performance from the banks is hampering further progress. Perennial poor performer RBS languishes at the bottom,

    FTSE confounds naysayers yet again

    It isn’t often that we can say the British are more positive than the Americans, but today has seen the FTSE 100 confound all doubt to push into yet another

    Companies announcing their results next week

    Monday Rio Tinto (Q4 operational update) The share price for this mining company has virtually doubled from the lows of last year as the doom and gloom surrounding the sector

    ITV rallies as bank earnings loom

    After a week in which the fate of the FTSE has been seemingly determined by the mining and oil sectors, it is nice to see the leaderboard dominated by some

