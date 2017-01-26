  • Money tracker

    Exchange Traded Funds: “The new standard amongst investors”

    In Britain, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have become an increasingly popular investment device in recent years. “Tracker funds” as they are commonly called, are funds which hold assets such as

  • shutterstock_72987343

    Dow rally encourages optimism in markets

    Markets are turning to riskier assets as we approach the back end of the week with the glee of yesterday’s 20,000 milestone for the Dow providing the basis for bullish

  • shutterstock_137342978

    What’s in store for retailers?

    The spotlight has most definitely been on the retail sector in recent weeks as the giants of the group gradually produced results for the all-important Christmas trading period. In general,

  • shutterstock_309558263 (1)

    Investors paid £35,000 more for property in 2016

    In the process property investors borrowed £15,000 more, with typical loan sizes reaching £185,188, and deposits rose by nearly £20,000 to £125,016 in 2016. Darren Pescod, managing director of The

  • shutterstock_189398843

    Sterling enjoys Brexit clarity

    The pound is continuing to charge higher this morning, proving a continued hindrance to the FTSE. Despite yesterday’s court decision, markets continue to enjoy a degree of clarity over the

News

shutterstock_521222197

2017 could be another positive year for the market

The FTSE 100 Index closed 2016 at an all-time ...
Read more...
shutterstock_72987343

Dow rally encourages optimism in markets

Markets are turning to riskier assets as we approach ...
Read more...
shutterstock_72987343

Dow rally encourages optimism in markets

Markets are turning to riskier assets as we approach the back end of the week with the glee of yesterday’s ...
Read More...

Videos

FTSE 100

Midcaps trounce the FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 features the 100 largest UK listed companies and are referred to as large cap or blue chip ...
Read More...
ProfKeen_fi

Professor Steve Keen on Greece, China and private debt

In this interview in Australia, Professor Steve Keen of Kingston University predicts a full market crash in China and explains ...
Read More...
shutterstock_137342978

What’s in store for retailers?

The spotlight has most definitely been on the retail sector in recent weeks as the giants of the group gradually ...
Read More...
shutterstock_309558263 (1)

Investors paid £35,000 more for property in 2016

In the process property investors borrowed £15,000 more, with typical loan sizes reaching £185,188, and deposits rose by nearly £20,000 ...
Read More...
shutterstock_189398843

Sterling enjoys Brexit clarity

The pound is continuing to charge higher this morning, proving a continued hindrance to the FTSE. Despite yesterday’s court decision, markets ...
Read More...
shutterstock_283676237

Is 2017 the best year ever to trade Forex and CFDs?

The surprise results in the Brexit referendum and the US presidential election were just the tip of the volatility iceberg ...
Read More...
buy to let rent

Landlord confidence falls to lowest ever level

Landlord confidence has dropped to its lowest ever level in terms of the proportion looking to buy more properties, BM ...
Read More...