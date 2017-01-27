2017 could be another positive year for the market
The FTSE 100 Index closed 2016 at an all-time ...
Will China fly in 2017?
The view from Matthew Dobbs, fund manager, Asian Equities “We ...
The view from Matthew Dobbs, fund manager, Asian Equities “We are in the middle of the Chunyun, or Spring Festival when ...
Midcaps trounce the FTSE 100
The FTSE 100 features the 100 largest UK listed companies and are referred to as large cap or blue chip ...
Professor Steve Keen on Greece, China and private debt
In this interview in Australia, Professor Steve Keen of Kingston University predicts a full market crash in China and explains ...Read More...
Tesco to buy Budgens and Londis owner
Supermarket giant Tesco has announced an agreed takeover of wholesaler and convenience store owner Booker in a deal which it ...
Companies announcing their results next week
Monday Porvair (Q4 results) Investors will be expecting a positive set of results from the company, based on the update in December, ...
Has the ‘January effect’ run its course
Much of the ‘January effect’ was due to the strong bull markets of the 1980s and 1990s. Markets were generally ...
UK GDP beats forecasts
Fourth quarter GDP rose 0.6%, higher than consensus expectations of 0.5%, and matching the 0.6% seen in both the previous ...
Tough times set to continue for Restaurant Group
Restaurant Group, the owner of eateries including Frankie and Benny’s, Chiquito, Garfunkel’s and Home Counties Pub Restaurants, has acknowledged that ...