    Exchange Traded Funds: “The new standard amongst investors”

    In Britain, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have become an increasingly popular investment device in recent years. “Tracker funds” as they are commonly called, are funds which hold assets such as

    How to invest in 2017

    One thing 2016 taught us is that trying to make predictions is a very tricky business. In a year full of surprises there were times when even so-called experts had

    FTSE hits fresh highs

    Barring a sudden drop, it looks like we will be treated to another record close for the FTSE 100 this afternoon as the new week begins in fine style. Yet

    Pension transfers: the impact of ill health on your options

    Final salary or defined benefit schemes have long been considered the ‘Rolls Royce’ of pension provision. For most individuals the promise of the guarantees they offer should not be given

    A global approach took centre stage in December

    With the impending enactment of Article 50 drawing ever closer it’s unsurprising to see the prominence of funds with overseas investment opportunities in the December top traded fund list as

Companies announcing results next week

Tuesday WM Morrison (December trading statement) The all-important Christmas trading update ...
FTSE 100

Midcaps trounce the FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 features the 100 largest UK listed companies and are referred to as large cap or blue chip ...
Professor Steve Keen on Greece, China and private debt

In this interview in Australia, Professor Steve Keen of Kingston University predicts a full market crash in China and explains ...
Hesitancy reigns as payrolls dominate

European markets are following their Asian counterparts, with trading largely hesitant and non-committal by nature. Despite flat-lining equity markets, we ...
2017 could be another positive year for the market

The FTSE 100 Index closed 2016 at an all-time high of 7,142 as the ‘Santa Rally’ which had happened before ...
