Porvair reports record revenue
Shares in specialist filtration and environmental technology group Porvair ...
Vodafone’s European and African operations helped drive Q3 service revenues, beating analysts’ forecasts, but the company has warned that tough ...
Midcaps trounce the FTSE 100
The FTSE 100 features the 100 largest UK listed companies and are referred to as large cap or blue chip ...
Professor Steve Keen on Greece, China and private debt
In this interview in Australia, Professor Steve Keen of Kingston University predicts a full market crash in China and explains ...Read More...
Building an AIM portfolio: stock selection
Successful long term investment on AIM, the London Stock Exchange’s (LSE) international market for smaller growing companies, has generally been ...
Companies announcing their results next week
Monday Companies reporting today include: Randgold Resources (Q4 results) Tuesday St. Modwen Properties (Q4 results): The group, which specialises in the regeneration of ...
Reasons for building a portfolio using AIM
AIM, London Stock Exchange’s (LSE) international market for smaller growing companies, is often misunderstood as an investment opportunity but it ...
Interest rates stay on hold
In response to the Brexit vote the Bank cut interest rates to 0.25% and increased quantitative easing back in August ...
Make your portfolio tax efficient
Use your ISA and SIPP allowances ISAs and SIPPS are amongst the most tax efficient wrappers available and are supported by ...