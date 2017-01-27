  • Money tracker

    Exchange Traded Funds: “The new standard amongst investors”

    In Britain, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have become an increasingly popular investment device in recent years. “Tracker funds” as they are commonly called, are funds which hold assets such as

    Will China fly in 2017?

    The view from Matthew Dobbs, fund manager, Asian Equities “We are in the middle of the Chunyun, or Spring Festival when the people of China take to trains, planes and

    Tesco to buy Budgens and Londis owner

    Supermarket giant Tesco has announced an agreed takeover of wholesaler and convenience store owner Booker in a deal which it values at £3.7bn. For each share in Booker Tesco is

    Companies announcing their results next week

    Monday Porvair (Q4 results) Investors will be expecting a positive set of results from the company, based on the update in December, which stated that revenues were higher and that

    Has the ‘January effect’ run its course

    Much of the ‘January effect’ was due to the strong bull markets of the 1980s and 1990s. Markets were generally rising both in January and for the year as a

